AP SSC Result 2021 Scheduled To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scorecards

AP SSC Result 2021: The Directorate of the Government Examination of Andhra Pradesh has announced that it will be declaring the class 10th results on Friday, August 6, 2021. The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Result 2021 is scheduled to be out in the second half as confirmed by the State Board. Registered students who are waiting for their results will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021 at 5 pm on August 6, 2021. Post 5 pm the result link will be activated on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check Andhra Pradesh class 10th result 2021.

AP Class 10th result 2021: Date and Time

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2021 will be declared on 6th August 2021

The results will be declared at 5 pm

AP SSC Result 2021: Websites to check

http://www.manabadi.co.in/

bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021: How to check

Visit any of the websites mentioned above to check results

Click on the results tab on homepage

A new page will be opened on the screen

Click on the link which will read AP SSC Result 2021

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials and click on submit button

Your SSC results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

This year over 5.38 lakh students registered for the examination. A total of 6.3 lakh students had appeared for exams in 2020 and out of them 94.88% had passed the examination. This year, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website. Candidates are hereby informed that the direct link will only be activated in the second half at 5 pm.