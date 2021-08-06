AP SSC Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards On Website

AP SSC Results 2021: The Directorate of the Government Examination of Andhra Pradesh has announced Andhra Pradesh class 10 result 2021 on Friday. The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Result 2021 has been declared in the evening. It is to be noted that the State Board already confirmed the date and time of release. Registered students who are waiting to check their results will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021 as the link has been activated. Candidates can check the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check Andhra Pradesh class 10th result 2021.

AP Class 10th result 2021: Date and Time

Andhra Pradesh 10th result has been declared on 6th August 2021

The results have been declared at 5 pm

AP SSC Result 2021: Websites to check

http://www.manabadi.co.in/ bse.ap.gov.in

Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021: How to check

Candidates should visit any of the websites mentioned above to check the results

Click on the results tab on the homepage

A new page will be opened on the screen

Click on the link which will read AP SSC Result 2021

OR here is the direct link to check results

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials and click on submit button

Your SSC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

Andhra Pradesh SSC results: How to check on SMS and app

Students can get their AP SSC Result 2021 via SMS too. They will have to type 'SSC (space) ROLL NUMBER' and send it to 56263.

Students can also check results on the "AP Board Results 2021, SSC (10th) & Intermediate" mobile app by typing in the roll number and other details.

This year over 5.38 lakh students registered for the examination. A total of 6.3 lakh students had appeared for exams in 2020 and out of them, 94.88% had passed the examination. This year, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website. Candidates can contact their respective schools to get details about the mark sheet.