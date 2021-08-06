AP SSC Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards On Website

Quick links:
Image: PTI
AP SSC Results 2021: The Directorate of the Government Examination of Andhra Pradesh has announced Andhra Pradesh class 10 result 2021 on Friday. The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Result 2021 has been declared in the evening. It is to be noted that the State Board already confirmed the date and time of release. Registered students who are waiting to check their results will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021 as the link has been activated. Candidates can check the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check Andhra Pradesh class 10th result 2021.
This year over 5.38 lakh students registered for the examination. A total of 6.3 lakh students had appeared for exams in 2020 and out of them, 94.88% had passed the examination. This year, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website. Candidates can contact their respective schools to get details about the mark sheet.