AP SSC Results 2021 To Be Out At 5 Pm; See How To Check Your Scorecards On Mobile

Image: Shutterstock
AP SSC Result 2021: The Directorate of the Government of Examination of Andhra Pradesh is all set to declare the class 10th results on Friday, August 6, 2021. The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Result for 2021 will be out in the evening at 5 pm. This has been confirmed by the State Board. Registered students who are waiting for their results will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021 on the website as well as on a mobile set too. The result link will be active today on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check Andhra Pradesh class 10th results for 2021.
This year, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the examination. A total of 6.3 lakh students had appeared for exams in 2020, and out of them, 94.88% had passed the examination. This year, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website. Candidates are hereby informed that the direct link will only be activated in the second half at 5 pm.