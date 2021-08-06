AP SSC Results 2021 To Be Out At 5 Pm; See How To Check Your Scorecards On Mobile

AP SSC Result 2021: The Directorate of the Government of Examination of Andhra Pradesh is all set to declare the class 10th results on Friday, August 6, 2021. The Andhra Pradesh Secondary School Certificate Result for 2021 will be out in the evening at 5 pm. This has been confirmed by the State Board. Registered students who are waiting for their results will be able to check their Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2021 on the website as well as on a mobile set too. The result link will be active today on the official website at bse.ap.gov.in. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to check Andhra Pradesh class 10th results for 2021.

Andhra Pradesh Class 10 result: Date and Time

AP SSC 10th result 2021 will be declared on 6th August 2021

The results will be out at 5 pm

How to check AP SSC Results on mobile

Students can check their results by calling on numbers mentioned below

Candidates can call on 1255255 (BSNL)

Candidates can also call on 58888 (Vodafone)

Another number to check results is 528000 (Airtel)

Manabadi AP SSC Results 2021: Websites to check

How to check on the website

Visit any of the websites mentioned above to check results

Click on the results tab on homepage

A new page will be opened on the screen

Click on the link which will read AP SSC Result 2021

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in the required login credentials and click on submit button

Your SSC results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout

This year, over 5.38 lakh students registered for the examination. A total of 6.3 lakh students had appeared for exams in 2020, and out of them, 94.88% had passed the examination. This year, the results have been prepared on the basis of internal assessment policy. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website. Candidates are hereby informed that the direct link will only be activated in the second half at 5 pm.