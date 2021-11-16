Last Updated:

APEPDCL Final Cut-off Marks Out For 398 Energy Assistant Posts, Here's How To Download

APEPDCL final cut-off list has been released on official website for 398 Energy Assistant posts. The steps to download & important dates can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
APEPDCL

Image: Shutterstock


Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andra Pradesh Limited has released the APEPDCL final cut-off marks 2021. It has been uploaded on the official website apeasternpower.com on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Candidates must know that the final cut-off list which has been released is for the positions of Energy Assistant, Junior Linemen Grade-II. 

The final cut-off list has been released for the recruitment drive for which the application process was started on August 30, 2021. The deadline to apply for the same was September 24, 2021. APEPDCL conducted the written examination for registered candidates on October 10, 2021. The steps to check the final cut-off can also be checked here.

APEPDCL Final Cut Off 2021: Here’s how to download the cut off list

  • Candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website-apeasternpower.com. 
  • On the homepage, go to the Careers tab and on the current openings, candidates will have to click on the notification that reads, “Final Cut Off Marks”
  • A new PDF will be displayed on the screen which will consist of the Circle wise cut off marks of candidates 
  • Candidates are advised to download the same and take its printout for future reference 

Here is the direct link to check APEPDCL final cut off list 2021

Important Dates

  • Appointment letters will be sent on November 17, 2021
  • Selected candidates to report to EEs/Operation for Orientation Programme November 29, 2021
  • Orientation Programme  November 30 and December 1, 2021
  • Selected candidates will have to report at Village/Ward secretariats on December 2, 2021
  • Commencement of functioning of duties on December 2, 2021

Through this recruitment drive, 398 vacancies will be filled by Eastern Power Distribution Company. After the written exam, tests such as Pole Climbing, Meter Reading, and Cycling tests were conducted. The list of selected candidates was published by APEPDCL on Monday, November 15, 2021. The circles for which the merit list has been declared are- Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru. The final merit list consists of the hall ticket number, application number, candidate's name, date of birth, the marks obtained by candidates.

READ | India Post Recruitment 2021: Apply now for assistant, postman, MTS post under sports quota
READ | BSF Group C Recruitment: Applications invited for 72 constable & other posts
READ | AFMS Recruitment 2021: Application process begins for 200 SSC Officer posts
READ | UP JASE: UP assistant teacher, headmaster recruitment results out, check direct link here
READ | APEPDCL recruitment 2021: Online application begins for 398 Energy Assistant posts
Tags: APEPDCL, APEPDCL Final Cut Off, Cut Off
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND