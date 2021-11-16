APEPDCL Final Cut-off Marks Out For 398 Energy Assistant Posts, Here's How To Download

Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andra Pradesh Limited has released the APEPDCL final cut-off marks 2021. It has been uploaded on the official website apeasternpower.com on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Candidates must know that the final cut-off list which has been released is for the positions of Energy Assistant, Junior Linemen Grade-II.

The final cut-off list has been released for the recruitment drive for which the application process was started on August 30, 2021. The deadline to apply for the same was September 24, 2021. APEPDCL conducted the written examination for registered candidates on October 10, 2021. The steps to check the final cut-off can also be checked here.

APEPDCL Final Cut Off 2021: Here’s how to download the cut off list

Candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website-apeasternpower.com.

On the homepage, go to the Careers tab and on the current openings, candidates will have to click on the notification that reads, “Final Cut Off Marks”

A new PDF will be displayed on the screen which will consist of the Circle wise cut off marks of candidates

Candidates are advised to download the same and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check APEPDCL final cut off list 2021

Important Dates

Appointment letters will be sent on November 17, 2021

Selected candidates to report to EEs/Operation for Orientation Programme November 29, 2021

Orientation Programme November 30 and December 1, 2021

Selected candidates will have to report at Village/Ward secretariats on December 2, 2021

Commencement of functioning of duties on December 2, 2021

Through this recruitment drive, 398 vacancies will be filled by Eastern Power Distribution Company. After the written exam, tests such as Pole Climbing, Meter Reading, and Cycling tests were conducted. The list of selected candidates was published by APEPDCL on Monday, November 15, 2021. The circles for which the merit list has been declared are- Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru. The final merit list consists of the hall ticket number, application number, candidate's name, date of birth, the marks obtained by candidates.