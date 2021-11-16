APEPDCL Final Cut-off Marks Out For 398 Energy Assistant Posts, Here's How To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andra Pradesh Limited has released the APEPDCL final cut-off marks 2021. It has been uploaded on the official website apeasternpower.com on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Candidates must know that the final cut-off list which has been released is for the positions of Energy Assistant, Junior Linemen Grade-II.
The final cut-off list has been released for the recruitment drive for which the application process was started on August 30, 2021. The deadline to apply for the same was September 24, 2021. APEPDCL conducted the written examination for registered candidates on October 10, 2021. The steps to check the final cut-off can also be checked here.
Through this recruitment drive, 398 vacancies will be filled by Eastern Power Distribution Company. After the written exam, tests such as Pole Climbing, Meter Reading, and Cycling tests were conducted. The list of selected candidates was published by APEPDCL on Monday, November 15, 2021. The circles for which the merit list has been declared are- Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru. The final merit list consists of the hall ticket number, application number, candidate's name, date of birth, the marks obtained by candidates.