APPGCET Hall Tickets Released; Check Steps To Download Admit Cards

APPGCET 2021: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests also known as APPGCET admit card has been released today. The APPGCET hall tickets have been released on Sunday, October 17 by the exam conducting body on behalf of APSCHE. The examination is scheduled to be conducted between October 22 to 26, 2021 in offline mode. Since the exam will be conducted at various centres and students will have to mark their presence, it is mandatory that COVID-19 guidelines should be followed. The steps to download hall tickets as well as the direct link has been mentioned below. The official website on which admit cards will be uploaded is sche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to carry admit cards to the exam hall. APPGCET Hall Ticket 2021 is a mandatory document that needs to be carried to the exam centre. In case any candidate fails to do so, he/she may not be allowed to take the exams. Candidates should also make sure to carry valid ID proof with them to the exam centre.

APPGCET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exams should visit the official website, i.e. sche.ap.gov.in.

On the Homepage, candidates must click on the link that reads, 'Download Hall Ticket.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in details like Application Reference ID, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket Number, Mobile Number, and Date of Birth.

Post entering the details and clicking on submit button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details mentioned there and download the same

Candidates must not forget to take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Here is the direct link to download APPGCET Hall Ticket

Candidates are further advised to check all details on the hall ticket carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should report it to the exam conducting body. It should be noted that APPGCET 2021 will be conducted by Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE. Only those candidates who got themselves registered by October 8 will be allowed to take the exam.