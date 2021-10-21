Last Updated:

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Application Begins For 190 Assistant Engineer Posts

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: APPSC has invited applications to select 190 candidates. Interested candidates can check the recruitment details here.

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has announced a recruitment drive that aims to hire candidates for the post of APPSC assistant engineer. The application window for APPSC AE vacancy has been opened on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Candidates who are interested can check eligibility and other details here. They will have to make sure to apply by November 11 as no applications submitted post deadline will be accepted. 

To be noted that through this recruitment drive, a total of 190 candidates will be selected. The applications needs to be submitted on the website which is psc.ap.gov.in. If any candidate is applying for APSC vacancy for the first time, he/she will have to register first through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website.

APPSC AE Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria & other details

  • The minimum age to apply is 18 years and the maximum age to apply is 42 years. 
  • Candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Based Recruitment Test. To be noted that the dates of the Written Examination have not been announced till now. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated.
  • Candidates will be charged Rs 250 as application fees and also Rs. 80 as examination fees
  • Candidates will be charged Rs.100 in case they wish to apply for a correction 
  • Candidates will be paid between Rs.31,460 and Rs. 84,970 per month

Official notice reads, "The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case, the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID. 1.4. The selection to the post shall be on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of Written Examination will be announced separately"

Steps to apply

  • STEP-I: The applicant desires to apply for the post shall login the Commission’s Website with his/her registered OTPR number.
  • STEP-II: After login, the applicant has to click on the “Online Application Submission” present in the bottom right corner of the Commission’s website
  • STEP III- The applicant now has to click on the payment link against the notification number that he wants to apply.
  • STEP IV- After checking all the data and ensuring that the data is correct the applicant has to fill application-specific data such as local/non-local status, white card details etc. and submit the payment form
  • STEP-V: Once the payment is successful, payment reference ID will be generated
  • STEP-VI: In any case if the payment process is not submitted successfully, then the applicant should start the fresh payment process as mentioned in STEP-II. 
