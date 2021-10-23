APPSC CCE 2020 Results Uploaded On The Website; Here's How You Can Download The Results

APPSC CCE 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the Combined Competitive Examination or APPSC CCE 2020 Result on the official website. The result that has been declared on Friday has been calculated on the basis of the Mains Exam 2020 that was conducted in February 2021. Scores of PET and Medical Test conducted on September 27, 28, 30, 2021 have also been considered. The performance in personality tests has also been evaluated. All the registered candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results from appsc.gov.in.

It should be noted that the commission has selected 106 candidates for various posts such as Field Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Station Superintendent, APCS, Entry Grade, and others. The application process for the Combined Competitive Examination was started on June 21, 2020, and the preliminary examination for the positions was conducted on November 1, 2020. All those candidates who qualified in the Prelims Exam 2020 were eligible to apply for the Mains exam. The application process for the Mains Exam was started on November 26, 2020, and the last date to apply was December 15, 2020. This year, as many as 50 candidates have been selected for the APCS Entry grade posts. The steps to download the result and the list of toppers have been mentioned here.

APPSC CCE 2020: How to download

Candidates will have to visit the official website- appsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the recruitment tab and then candidates should click on the notification that says, "APPSCCE-2020 RESULT NOTIFICATION."

A new PDF will be opened. The PDF will have details such as the candidate's Name, Roll Number, gender, marks secured in the Written Exam, Personality Test marks, and the total marks obtained.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the PDF for future reference.

APPSC CCE 2020: List of Toppers