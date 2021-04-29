APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018 Declared, See Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the APPSC Group 1 mains result 2018. The APPSC result has been announced on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can now go to the above-mentioned website and check their APPSC Group 1 result. After the conduct of the APPSC Group 1 mains exam, candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their results. The wait is now over as the APPSC Group 1 mains result 2018 result has been declared. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the APPSC result.

APPSC Group 1 mains result 2018 declared

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the APPSC Group 1 mains result. The written examination was conducted from December 14 to December 20, 2020. It was held in all 13 district centres and Hyderabad centre. The recently released result consists registered numbers of shortlisted candidates. The candidates whose registration numbers are mentioned in the results are provisionally admitted for the oral test interview. The interviews are scheduled to be held from June 14 onwards.

However, the exact date and schedule has not been declared yet and will be announced by the commission soon. Individual call letters will also be sent to the shortlisted candidates. The selected candidates who are provisionally qualified for the oral test will have to produce the original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of the interview. A lot of candidates had been curious to know about how to do the APPSC group 1 result download. Here is a look at how to download the result.

How to do APPSC Group 1 result download?

Go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, look for the results section and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

On the page, look for the link that reads as, “ATTENTION: Results for Mains - Group-I Services (General) Recruitment Notification No. 27/2018 - (Published on 28/04/2021)” and click on it

The APPSC Group 1 mains result 2018 PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Search for your registration number in the PDF.

For the direct link too check APPSC Group 1 mains result 2021, click HERE

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and results related to the upcoming oral test.

