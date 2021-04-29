APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2018 Declared, See Direct Link Here

Quick links:
appsc group 1 (Image Credits: Shutterstock)
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the APPSC Group 1 mains result 2018. The APPSC result has been announced on the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission at psc.ap.gov.in. All the candidates who had appeared in the examination can now go to the above-mentioned website and check their APPSC Group 1 result. After the conduct of the APPSC Group 1 mains exam, candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their results. The wait is now over as the APPSC Group 1 mains result 2018 result has been declared. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the APPSC result.
The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission declared the APPSC Group 1 mains result. The written examination was conducted from December 14 to December 20, 2020. It was held in all 13 district centres and Hyderabad centre. The recently released result consists registered numbers of shortlisted candidates. The candidates whose registration numbers are mentioned in the results are provisionally admitted for the oral test interview. The interviews are scheduled to be held from June 14 onwards.
However, the exact date and schedule has not been declared yet and will be announced by the commission soon. Individual call letters will also be sent to the shortlisted candidates. The selected candidates who are provisionally qualified for the oral test will have to produce the original certificates at the time of verification of documents on the same day of the interview. A lot of candidates had been curious to know about how to do the APPSC group 1 result download. Here is a look at how to download the result.