APPSC SI Admit Card Released At Appsc.gov.in, See How To Download Here

The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the APPSC SI admit card for the candidates. The candidates had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their APPSC SI admit card. The long wait is now over as the admit card for the APPSC SI 2021 has been released by the commission. The APPSC SI admit card has been released on the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission at appsc.gov.in. The APPSC SI admit card has been made available for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET). For all the people who are curious to know about the APPSC SI admit card, here is everything you need to know about it.

APPSC SI Admit card released

The admit cards for the PET and PST are for the posts of Sub Inspector (Civil Police) and Sub Inspector (IRBn). The link for downloading the admit cards is valid till May 6, 2021. Candidates who will be appearing for the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Eligibility Test (PET) are advised to do the APPSC SI admit card download as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute problems. The APPSC SI PET and PST are scheduled from March 31 to April 9, 2021, for female candidates. For the male candidates, the test will be conducted on April 10, 11, 14, 15, 18, 19, 22, 24, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and May 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. A total of 18745 candidates will be appearing for the physical tests. The commission had earlier released an official APPSC SI notification for the candidates who have been selected for the PET and PST. Candidates can check their schedule as per their roll numbers in the notification given below. For all the people who are thinking about how to do the APPSC SI admit card download, here is everything you need to know.

See the APPSC SI notification HERE

How to do the APPSC SI admit card download

Go to the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC at appsc.gov.in.

Click on the Admit card tab on the right side of the webpage.

Click on the download option in front of the ‘SUB-INSPECTOR(CIVIL/IRBN)’

Enter the required credentials like Mobile Number or Email ID, Password and captcha code and click on login.

Your APPSC SI admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future use.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, APPSC at appsc.gov.in to know about all the latest news and updates related to the APPSC SI 2021 and recruitment drives by the commission.

