APSC Admit Card 2021 For Junior Engineer Post Released; Here's The Direct Link

The admit card for the Junior Engineer, Civil Screening Exam conducted by Assam Public Service Commission, APSC has been announced. The candidates can now download the APSC Admit Card 2021 by visiting the official website at apscrecruitment.in. This year, the Assam Public Service Commission will fill a total of 87 positions through this recruitment drive.

Candidates who get selected will be assigned the position of Junior Civil Engineer and will have to work under the Water Resource Department of the state. After downloading the admit card, candidates must cross-check their details such as name, application number, test center, and other details. To download the APSC JE admit card, candidates must follow the below-mentioned steps and use the direct link given here - APSC Admit Card 2021.

APSC Admit Card 2021: Steps to download

STEP 1: To download the APSC junior engineer exam, visit the official website - apscrecruitment.in.

STEP 2: Now, click on the notification under E-Admission Certificate that reads, " Junior Engineer (Civil) under Water Resources Department, Assam ".

". STEP 3: Automatically, a new window will open.

STEP 4: Now log in using credentials such as application id and DOB or roll number.

STEP 5: The admit card will appear on the screen, download.

APSC Junior Engineer Exam: Pay Scale | Exam Pattern | More details

According to the instruction issued by the examination department, carrying the APSC Admit Card 2021 is mandatory for all candidates. The APSC junior engineer exam will be conducted for two subjects, including General Studies and Civil Engineering Papers. The examination for general studies will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm. The second shift in Civil Engineering will be conducted from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. The pay scale for the post ranges between Rs 14,000 and Rs 60,500.

Image: PTI