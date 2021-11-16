APSC CCE Mains Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Fill Application Form

APSC Mains exam 2021: Registration for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Exam or Assam CCE Mains exam is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The official notification reads that the Mains Exam is expected to be conducted in January 2022. All the students who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to apply for the Mains exam. The Prelims result was declared last week by the Commission. The steps to fill APSC Mains Application form as well as a direct link to check Prelims results have been attached below.

The official notification reads that the exam will be conducted in Guwahati in offline mode. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to follow the COVID guidelines at the exam center. The roll numbers of candidates will remain the same as that on the CCE Prelims 2020 admit card. APSC CCE Mains 2020 would consist of 8 papers and out of those, Paper 7 and 8, are optional subjects. Candidates will be given 26 options for the optional subjects.

APSC CCE Mains 2020: Important Dates

The application process begins on November 16, 2021

The deadline to apply for the same is December 1, 2021

Instructions to fill the form

Before filling the form, candidates should be ready with scanned copies of documents such as age proof, education qualification certificates, and caste certificates.

Candidates falling under the General and EWS category will be charged Rs 285.40 as an application fee. Whereas candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, MOBC categories will have to pay Rs 185.40 as an application fee. The payment should be done in online mode, candidates should note down the transaction number after the payment is complete.

APSC CEE Mains exam 2022: How to fill the application form

Registered candidates who have cleared the Prelims exam should visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission at apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Important Links’ section and click on the link related to APSC CCE Main Examination 2020

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter login details

Post logging in the form link will be displayed, click on the same, fill the form and pay the application fee

Candidates are advised to take a screenshot of the payment dialogue box and also of the confirmation page

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future use

In case candidates face any issue, they can write to cceapsc@gmail.com. Candidates can also reach out to the helpline number at 1800 572 2343. The next step after clearing the Main exam is the interview round which carries 275 marks. Those candidates who have not downloaded the APSC CCE prelims result yet can do the same by clicking here.