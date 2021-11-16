APSC CCE Mains Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Fill Application Form

Quick links:
APSC Mains exam 2021: Registration for Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Combined Competitive Exam or Assam CCE Mains exam is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. The official notification reads that the Mains Exam is expected to be conducted in January 2022. All the students who have cleared the prelims exam are eligible to apply for the Mains exam. The Prelims result was declared last week by the Commission. The steps to fill APSC Mains Application form as well as a direct link to check Prelims results have been attached below.
The official notification reads that the exam will be conducted in Guwahati in offline mode. Candidates should know that it is mandatory to follow the COVID guidelines at the exam center. The roll numbers of candidates will remain the same as that on the CCE Prelims 2020 admit card. APSC CCE Mains 2020 would consist of 8 papers and out of those, Paper 7 and 8, are optional subjects. Candidates will be given 26 options for the optional subjects.
In case candidates face any issue, they can write to cceapsc@gmail.com. Candidates can also reach out to the helpline number at 1800 572 2343. The next step after clearing the Main exam is the interview round which carries 275 marks. Those candidates who have not downloaded the APSC CCE prelims result yet can do the same by clicking here.