APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

APSC Enforcement Inspector Exam 2021: Assam Public Service Commission is all set to release admit card for APSC Enforcement Inspector exam soon. APSC Enforcement Inspector admit card 2021 is scheduled to be out on Wednesday, October 6, 2021. All those candidates who had registered themselves to take the exam this time and are planning to appear for the same will be able to download their admit card later today. It will be uploaded on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in. The examination for which hall tickets will be released today is scheduled to be held on October 24, 2021, at various centres in Assam.

On October 24, 2021, the exam of general studies will be conducted in the morning shift from 10 am to 12 noon. As per the notice that has been released earlier, no intimation letter to the candidates will be sent separately by post. Therefore candidates should make sure to download the card and take a printout so as to carry it to the exam hall. Candidates should be ready with credentials such as registration number and date of birth to check the hall tickets. The steps to download admit card has been mentioned here.

APAC Enforcement Inspector hall ticket: Steps to download

Registered candidates who will be taking the exam in October second week should visit the official website of APSC on apsc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on APSC Enforcement Inspector Admit Card 2021 link (to be noted that the link will only be activated after the release of admit card)

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the login details

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the card so as to carry it to the exam hall

The recruitment drive for the above-mentioned exam was started on December 16, 2020. Over 2000 candidates have registered themselves and will be taking the exams. The selection of Enforcement Inspectors will be done through an OMR-based screening test.