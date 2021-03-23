APSC Recruitment 2021: Application Window Starts From March 24 For 11 Posts

The Assam Public Service Commission has recently released an APSC recruitment notification. The commission has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Research Officer and Exploration Officer against Advertisement no 04/2021. The interested candidates can now go to the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission at apsc.nic.in and check the official APSC notification. Here is a look at the details about APSC recruitment 2021.

APSC recruitment 2021

The APSC recruitment notification was released yesterday on the official website. The application window for the APSC recruitment 2021 is starting from tomorrow i.e. March 24, 2021. Candidates can apply in the recruitment drive for a month till April 23, 2021. A total of 11 posts are on offer in the current APSC vacancy. Out of the 11 posts, two posts are of Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under the Cultural Affairs Department. The selected candidates will be getting a pay scale of â‚¹22,000 to â‚¹97,000. The grade pay will be â‚¹11,800 and the pay band will be PB-3. The candidate applying for the post should be at least 21 years of age. The upper age limit for the post is 43 years.

APSC vacancy details

Out of the 11 posts, 9 posts are of Assistant Research Officer /Assistant Planning Officer in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Department, Assam. The pay scale and age limit is the same as that of the Exploration Officer post. There are certain relaxations for the reserved category students. The details of these can be checked on the APSC recruitment notification. For applying in the APSC recruitment 2021, a candidate needs to have certain educational qualifications too including a Post Graduate Degree holder in Ancient Indian History or Archaeology or Sanskrit or Anthropology with Pre-History as one of the subjects and 2nd Class Masters Degree with additional qualifications as mentioned in the APSC recruitment notification.

See the APSC recruitment notification HERE

An application fee of â‚¹285.40 will be charged for the unreserved category students. The applications should be done in online mode only from tomorrow on the APSC recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted and the Application will be summarily rejected. The notification has also mentioned that “The candidates applying for the Post should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for recruitment to the Post. If on verification at any time before or after the Interview, it is found that they do not fulfil any of the eligibility conditions; their candidature for the Post will be cancelled by the Commission.” Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Assam Public Service Commission at apsc.nic.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the APSC recruitment 2021.

