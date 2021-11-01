APSET 2021 Provisional Answer Key Released, Here's How To Raise Objections

APSET answer key update: Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam on Monday, November 1 released the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Tes answer key. Candidates must know that the answer key which has been released is for the exam that was held on October 31, 2021. The answer key is provisional in nature which means that candidates can raise objections if they want to after going through the key. The official website on which objections can be raised is apset.net.in. Candidates can raise objections will November 3 (12 noon). Any objection raised post-deadline will not be accepted. Candidates will also have to attach relevant and supporting documents while raising objections. The steps to check the answer key have been mentioned here.

The official notice reads, "If any candidate has any objection(s) with regard to the key of any paper, he/she has to appeal with copies of substantial evidence (documentary), justification and proof of writing the examination i.e., scanned copy of the admit card."

Here is the direct link to view official notice

APSET Answer Key 2021: Steps to check

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of APSET by Andhra University, Vishakhapatnam – apset.net.in.

On the Homepage, click on the notification that reads, 'Click here for preliminary answer keys.'

Candidates will be redirected to a new page that will have preliminary answer keys of Paper I and Paper II.

Candidates should download and cross-check for the subjects they want to

Here is the direct link to check answer key

How to raise objections

The objections raised have to be emailed to Member Secretary, APSET 2021, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. The official email id for this is - apset21keyobjections@gmail.com. In case of the objections raised, the decision of the subject matter expert will be considered final, as per the rules.

Following the trends, APSET final answer key 2021 will be released. It will be prepared after taking into account the objections raised on the preliminary key. The result will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.