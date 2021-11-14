APSET Answer Key 2021 Released, Know When & How To Check Results

APSET answer key 2021: The Andhra University had recently uploaded the APSET 2021 answer key on the official website apset.net.in. Last month, the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) 2021 was conducted in pen-and-paper mode on October 31, 2021. All those candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the answer key. By going through the answer key and matching it with the answers they filled in exam, candidates can calculate their tentative score.

By doing the above mentioned process, candidates can determine their chances of clearing the eligibility exam. If they manage to clear the exam, they will be eligible to pursue a teaching career in the state. Authorities have uploaded separate answer keys for each series in Paper I along with subject-specific keys for Paper-II. Since the answer keys have been released separately, it will be easier for candidates to determine their respective exam scores.

APSET 2021 result update

Since the answer keys have been released, candidates are now waiting for results to be out. As of now, the official date for result release has not been announced yet. Considering the past trends, in 2020, the APSET examination was conducted on December 20, answer key was released on Dec 22, and the result was released on February 22, 2021. On the basis of this sequence of events, results are likely to be announced in the last week of December 2021 or first week of January 2022.

Candidates should know that as mentioned, the official date has not been announced yet. It will be uploaded at APSET 2021 official website which is apset.net.in. Candidates should make sure to keep admit cards safely as details mentioned in it will be necessary to access the results.

Here is the direct link to download answer key

How to download APSET result