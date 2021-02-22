APSET Result 2020 Declared: Get APSET 2020 Cutoff And Scorecard Download Links Here

APSET Result 2020: Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has declared the APSET 2020 results on its official website apset.net.in. Candidates who have taken the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET) exam can check their results online. Andhra University had conducted the APSET 2020 on December 20, 2020, for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the Universities and Degree Colleges.

A total of 26527 candidates have appeared for the examination. 6% of the appeared candidates who appear in all three papers are declared qualified for Eligibility for Assistant Professor /Lecturer. Unreserved category candidates who have secured at least 40% aggregate marks (two papers put together) and at least 35% aggregate marks (two papers put together) for candidates belonging to reserved categories have passed the exam.

Also Read| JEE Main 2021 Begins Tomorrow; Check Tips & Tricks, Guidelines & Common Mistakes To Avoid

Also Read| Cow Science Exam Postponed After Furor, Check Full Details Here

How to check APSET Result 2020

Visit the official APSET website of APSET- apset.net.in

On the homepage, click on the 'Result 2020' tab

Then click on that reads 'Click Here to View APSET 2020 Result'

A PDF file will open

Scroll down and check your roll number

Click here to check APSET Result 2020

APSET 2020 cutoff

APSET 2020 cutoff for all the 30 papers has been released on the official website. Candidates can check the category-wise cutoff for each paper. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link to check APSET 2020 cutoff.

Candidates can also download their APSET 2020 scorecard from the official website. Candidates will have to go to the 'Scorecard' tab on the homepage. Click here to download APSET scorecard 2020. Key in your hall ticket number, date of birth, and security key to download

APSET 2020 answer key was released on December 22 on the official website. Considering the valid objections raised by the candidates, the university has revised the answer key and prepared the results based on it. The qualified candidates will have to appear for the document verification process after which they will be awarded the APSET 2020 certificate.

Also Read| IISER Bhopal Innovators Develop Unique Monitoring System To Maintain COVID Rules

Also Read| RRB MI Answer Key 2020 To Be Released Today At 6 Pm, Here's How To Download