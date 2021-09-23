APSSB CHSL +2 Exam Admit Card 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

APSSB CHSL +2 exam admit card 2021: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the APSSB CHSL +2 exam 2021 hall ticket. Candidates who have to appear for the CHSL examination that will be conducted in the first week of October can download their hall tickets now. It has been uploaded on the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in. The important exam dates and also the steps to download admit cards have been mentioned below. Candidates can follow the same to check and download their APSSB CHSL +2 admit card 2021.

APSSB CHSL +2: Important Dates

The admit card has been released on September 23, 2021

The last day to download the hall tickets is October 2, 2021

APSSB CHSL examination will be conducted on October 3, 2021

APSSB CHSL admit card 2021: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the admit card section

Click on the link which reads "Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination" and then click on download admit card

Here is the direct link to download admit cards

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will be asked to fill details such as registration number or mobile number, e-mail Id and password

Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the same and download the admit card

Candidates should also take its printout for future reference.

Moreover, candidates who are going to appear for the exam are advised to regularly keep checking the APSSB website for updates. Here is the link to the official website. Stay tuned for more APSSB CHSL news and updates on competitive exams across the country.