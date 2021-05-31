APSSB CHSL 2021 Exam Postponed; Check New Date And Official Notification Here

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has decided to postpone the APSSB CHSL Exam 2021 and the new date for the examination has been tentatively fixed for August 29, 2021. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exams for classes 10 and 12 were scheduled to start in early August. Read on to know more details about the APSSB CHSL exam postponed.

APSSB CHSL Exam Postponed

The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has decided to postpone the APSSB CHSL 2021 exam. While no reason for the postponement of the exam has been given yet, it is highly likely the exam has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in the state. The APSSB CHSL 2021 examination was originally scheduled to start on August 1, 2021. However, as per the new notification, the Combined Higher Secondary Level exam has been postponed and rescheduled to begin from August 29, 2021. The notification also mentions that this date is tentative, which implies that the date could be changed in the future. Readers can take a look at the text from the official notification, down below.

This is to inform all the aspirants for the post of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination advertised vide No. 10/2021 dated 10-05-2021 that the date of written examination for CHSL 2021 has been postponed and it has now been tentatively fixed on 29-08-2021.

The registration process for this exam was started back on May 18, 2021. Interested candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can still do so till June 17, 2021, as it is the last date. After June 17, candidates will not be unable to apply. Interested candidates who wish to know more about the exam can check the official notice here. Moreover, candidates who are going to appear for the exam are advised to regularly keep checking the APSSB website for updates. Here is the link to the official website. Stay tuned for more APSSB CHSL news and updates on competitive exams across the country.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK