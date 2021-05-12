APSSB CHSL Exam 2021: Notification Out For 179 Vacancies, Registration Begins On May 18

On May 10, the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board released a notification regarding the APSSB CHSL Exam 2021. As per the notification, the APSSB CHSL registration process is set to begin on May 18 and will close its window on June 17, 2021. This recruitment drive is being done to fill 179 vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in to view the APSSB CHSL notification. The Board is yet to confirm the APSSB CHSL exam date but has provided a tentative date of August 1, 2021.

APSSB CHSL Exam 2021

Vacancy Details

Posts Vacancies LDC (District Establishment) 51 LDC 79 Data Entry Operator 17 Junior Secretariat Assistant 8 Agricultural Field Assistant 11 Laboratory Assistant 1 Record Keeper/ Clerk/ Computer Operator 9

Eligibility Criteria

Lower Division Clerk and Data Entry Operator - Class XII pass certificate from a recognized Board or institution. Typing speed test of 35 words per minute on the computer on average of 5 key depression per word. Minimum 6 months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognised Board/Institution duly recognised by the Arunachal Council for Technical Education/AICTE. Age limit: Between 18 to 32 years

Junior Secretariat Assistant - Class XII pass certificate from a recognized Board or institution. Typing speed test of 35 words per minute on the computer on average of 5 key depression per word. Age limit: Between 18 to 32 years

Agriculture Field Assistant (Junior) - Class XII passed from a recognized Board or institution. Age limit: Between 18 to 32 years

Laboratory Assistant - Class XII passed with Science subject from a recognized Board. The candidate must hold a passed certificate course in Laboratory Assistant from a recognized University. Two years of practical experience is desirable. Age limit: Between 18 to 32 years

Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator - Class XII passed from a recognized Board. 1-year Diploma course in computer application. Age limit: Between 18 to 32 years

APSSB CHSL Registration

Interested candidates can apply to the respective posts via online mode between the dates of 18 May to 17 June on the official website. While submitting the application form, candidates must also be prepared with scanned copies of their signature and their most recent passport size photograph. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a skill test and a written test, comprising of objective type multiple-choice questions. The objective type test will include 300 marks questions of General English, Elementary Math, and General Knowledge.

