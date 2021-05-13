APSSDC Jagananna Summer Fellowship Programme 2021: Apply Before May 18, Earn Rs 25K

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) has launched a Jagananna summer fellowship programme- 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by May 18. A total of 15 students will be finally selected for the summer fellowship. Candidates will be awarded a monthly fellowship of Rs 25,000.

APSSDC Summer Fellowship Programme: Eligibility

Fresh graduates from premier and acclaimed educational institutes such as lISc, IIMs, ISB, IITs, SPAs, NITs, BITS, etc, or any such recognized institutions can apply for the fellowship. Those who are currently pursuing the degree can also apply for the fellowship. Moreover, those studying in international universities are also eligible.

A panel will shortlist the applications and call them for an interview. Applicants will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. The duration of this fellowship program will be three months. Then fellowship will be conducted in online mode. The summer fellows shall work across these five thematics to study policy inputs and road map for implementation:

Navaratnalu

Agriculture Supply chain and value addition

Atmanirbhar Bharat & PLI Scheme

Service Sector and Elderly Care

APSSDC self-revenue generation.

Selection of Candidates for AP Jagananna Fellowship Programme

Candidates will have to submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) to jaganannafellowship@apssdc.in. Screening and shortlisting of submitted applications will be done by a panel. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for a panel interview List of selected candidates will be uploaded on the official website of APSSDC- www.apssdc.in. Verification of original document of the selected candidates will be done before onboarding. The final decision on the selection of the candidate rests with APSSDC.

Key Dates for AP Jagananna Fellowship Programme

Last date to receive applications -- May 18, 2021

Display of shortlisted applicants on APSSDC website --May 20, 2021

Interview Schedule -- May 21-22, 2021

Final list of selected candidates - May 26, 2021

Reporting online -- June 1, 2021

At the end of the fellowship the fellows will be able to get a fundamental understanding of designing an evidence-based intervention. The progress and work done by the fellows will be monitored and evaluated by the fellowship coordinator at APSSDC. There will be 2 evaluations, midterm evaluations and end term evaluations Midterm evaluation will be after 30 days of the candidate joining the fellowship. The end term evaluation will be after 75 days of the candidate joining the fellowship.