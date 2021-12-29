ARIIA Rankings 2021 Announced; IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For Third Year In A Row

ARIIA Rankings 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, for the third year in a row, has been ranked best institute for innovation among the Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). The Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) rankings have been released by Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The rankings given to colleges can be checked here.

Punjab University has been ranked number one among government technical universities. the second rank is of Delhi Technological University and the Netaji Subhas University of Technology has bagged the third position.

In the government-aided technical colleges' category, College of Engineering, Pune has topped the list

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has been awarded as best among private technical universities for innovation as per the rankings.

In the list of private technical institutions or colleges, GH Raisoni College of Engineering, Maharashtra has bagged the first position

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is the best among non-technical Institutes of National Importance and CFIs and Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India is best in the non-technical general category.

Nine parameters for deciding ranks were:

Developing an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset through a series of activities. Teaching and learning: Academic programmes related to innovation and entrepreneurship (I & E) and IPR offered by the HEI. Dedicated infrastructure and facilities to promote innovation and entrepreneurship at HEI. Generation of innovations/ ideas with the support of HEI and recognition received. Ventures established with the support of the HEI and recognitions received. Angel and VC fund/investment mobilized to support innovation and startups incubated at HEI, Promotion of collaboration for and co-creation of I&E initiatives. Intellectual Property (IP), generation and commercialization. The annual budget on promoting and supporting I&E activities: Total expenses towards I&E and IPR support activities, total revenue generated by HEI from incubation services to startups and commercialization of IP and innovations. Participation of HEI in the I&E initiative of MOE.

About ARIIA

ARIIA is a joint initiative of the Education Ministry and AICTE to systematically rank higher educational institutions in India. Institutions are being ranked on indicators related to Innovation, start-up and Entrepreneurship Development. Its role is to evaluate institutions on parameters like patent filing and granted, a number of registered students and faculty startups, fund generation by incubated startups, specialised infrastructure created by institutions to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, etc.

“This year 1438 institutions (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) have participated as compared to 674 HEIs during the 2nd edition of ARIIA (ARIIA-2020) last year. This is more than double as compared to 2nd edition and approximately 4 times as compared to the first edition,” Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer of Ministry of Education said.

