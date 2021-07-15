Army Establishes Modern School In J-K's Poonch, Ensures Quality Education For Students

The Indian Army has recently established a school near LoC, which has all of the latest amenities that any city school might have. A student of the Pinewood School, Safia, said, "Our school is along the Line of Control but we are being provided with all those facilities which are available in all city schools, for example, we have smart classrooms, we have a library with all kinds of study material, we have a science laboratory with proper equipment to conduct experiments. So all these facilities are being provided by the Army which are usually only seen in city schools."

Army sets up modern schools in J&K

She stated, "The way the Army not only guards our border but also works for the welfare of the people inspires me. I am thankful to them for doing such philanthropic work. I want to join them in their efforts. I aspire to join the Army so that I can also serve the nation. Safia added, "Shelling is a common occurrence in this area. In such a situation the Army always protected us. They have provided us with bunkers on the school premises. Whenever shelling occurred, we moved to the bunkers and the Army ensured that our study does not get disrupted due to these activities. We continue to take classes in those bunkers. Even during the pandemic, the Army supported us and made every needed thing available to us. So, I feel that the way they are putting in so many efforts for the people, similarly I too want to join the Army and work for the welfare of my country."

Army ensures quality education in J&K

Another student, Nayta Tabasum, noted, "The Army built bunkers for us in the school so that whenever shelling occurred, we could securely take our classes there. Also during the pandemic, when schools were shut, they ensured that teachers could safely reach our homes and conduct home classes."

One of the students, Abshan Zamir, said, "There are students in our school who come from far-flung areas. The biggest challenge for them was transportation. Some had to miss many of their classes since they failed to reach in time. The Army ensured that vehicles pick students at fixed timings and drop them back home after classes. This acted as a big relief to students. There are a few private schools too in this area. Our school has proper wifi connectivity, e-classes. If due to some reason the teacher is not available, students can study themselves online. Also, we have a good library with high-quality study material. Students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) groups are being provided concessions on their education."

Bilkis Akhtar, who is a teacher at the school, informed, "This area is one of the backward areas of the Union Territory. There are many issues concerning this area including transport. Despite this, our school has projectors, language labs. Teachers are also highly qualified and they cooperate with the students. During the pandemic when the lockdown was enforced, the teachers ensured that students receive their notes and even conducted community classes so that their studies are not affected. And the Army has a big role to play. They have provided many facilities for the students as well as the teaching staff."

Zahoor Ahmad, another teacher, "This school falls in a remote area, along the LOC. We have projectors, internet facilities, a science lab, a language lab, a library. During the pandemic, it was very difficult for us to teach the students as the schools were shut. The Indian Army went from home to home and persuaded students, gathered them and organised community classes to ensure that their studies are not interrupted due to the lockdown. The school also has bunkers. When sudden shelling occurs, a siren rings and students are shifted to those bunkers where they continue to take their classes."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: ANI/PTI/RepresentativeImage