Army Goodwill School In J&K Renamed 'Rifleman Hamid Chara Army Goodwill School'

At a renaming ceremony of Army Goodwill School in Chandigam at Lolab, tribute was paid to the Gallant Son of Lolab, Rifleman Abdul Hamid Chara, Shaurya Chakra. Lolab was the birthplace of Rifleman Abdul Hamid Chara and he made the ultimate sacrifice of his life while fighting terrorists and defending his motherland. He is often called the son of the soil.

The real-life hero

The sacrifice by the brave son of Lolab, Rifleman Abdul Hamid Chara of 162 Territorial Army Battalion, will always remain engraved in the memories of the locals. After all, he was the hero who fought against hardcore terrorists in the year 2000. While he was serving with the 18 Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, he was assigned a counter-terrorism operation. Despite being up against dangerous and strong opposition, he singlehandedly neutralised the LeT commander, known as Mussa.

To immortalise the memories of the brave son of Lolab, the AGS Chandigam was renamed Hamid Chara Army Goodwill School, Chandigam. The name of the school was unveiled by Gulshan Akhtar, wife of late Rifleman Abdul Hamid Chara. Several senior officials, from the army, civil administration, police, CAPF besides other prominent citizens, attended the ceremony. The event included the inauguration and the introduction of the new School board followed by a cultural programme by the students. Gulshan Akhtar was also felicitated as the event concluded with a group photograph and National Anthem.