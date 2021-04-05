Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021: Last Date For Application Extended Till April 5

Quick links:
Gauhati University Agriculture Department, Assam, Khanapara had previously notified about the commencement of the application process for the post of Agriculture, Extension Assistant (AEA), Jr Assistant, Stenographer, Steno-typist, Electrician, PI/FI/FS/Computor, Mechanic (Jute), Grade-IV. Today, the university released a new Assam Agriculture notification on their website addressing the extension of the last date of application. Candidates can now apply for the posts on and before April 5, 2021, on xex.gauhati.ac.in. Here are all the details about Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021.
First Date of Application - March 22, 2021
Last Date of Application - April 05, 2021
Agriculture Extension Assistant
No of posts - 1581 posts [Unreserved: 876, OBC/MOBC: 496, ST (H): 43, ST (P): 65, PWD: 14]
Salary - Rs.14,000 - Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200/- PM
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HS passed in any discipline from a recognized Board/University. Preference will be given to the candidates who have a Science stream background and a Rural background certificate.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
Junior Assistant
No of posts - 200 posts [HQ: 47, District Level: 153]
Salary - Rs.14,000 - Rs. 60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs.6200/- PM
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from any recognised Board/University. Diploma in Computer for a minimum of 6 months required.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
Stenographer
No of posts - 08 posts
Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 8,700
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be a graduate in any Discipline from any recognized Board/University. Additionally, the candidate must be equipped with a Grade-I Stenography diploma with a minimum speed of 80wpm (Eng) and minimum of 6 months Computer diploma.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
Steno-Typist
No of posts - 05 posts [English: 04, Assamese: 01]
Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HS passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/University with a Diploma in Stenography. Other qualifications include minimum speed 80wpm, and minimum 6 months Computer diploma.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
Electrician
No of posts - 04 posts
Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HSLC passed from any recognized Board/University with 2 years Diploma in Electrical from Govt. ITI.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor
No of posts - 24 posts
Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HSSLC passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/University with Statistics, Economics or Mathematics as one of their subjects.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
Mechanic (Jute)
No of posts - 06 posts
Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5,600
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HSLC passed from any recognized Board/University with 2 years Diploma in Mechanic from Govt. ITI.
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
Gr-IV
No of posts - 09 posts
Salary - Rs.12,000 – Rs.35,000 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 3,900
Educational Qualification - The candidate must be 8th Class passed
Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years
|Subject
|Marks
|General Science
|30 marks
|General Maths
|30 marks
|General Knowledge
|40 marks
|TOTAL
|100 marks