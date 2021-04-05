Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021: Last Date For Application Extended Till April 5

Gauhati University Agriculture Department, Assam, Khanapara had previously notified about the commencement of the application process for the post of Agriculture, Extension Assistant (AEA), Jr Assistant, Stenographer, Steno-typist, Electrician, PI/FI/FS/Computor, Mechanic (Jute), Grade-IV. Today, the university released a new Assam Agriculture notification on their website addressing the extension of the last date of application. Candidates can now apply for the posts on and before April 5, 2021, on xex.gauhati.ac.in. Here are all the details about Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021.

Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021

Important Dates

First Date of Application - March 22, 2021

Last Date of Application - April 05, 2021

Assam Career Vacancy Details -

Agriculture Extension Assistant

No of posts - 1581 posts [Unreserved: 876, OBC/MOBC: 496, ST (H): 43, ST (P): 65, PWD: 14]

Salary - Rs.14,000 - Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200/- PM

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HS passed in any discipline from a recognized Board/University. Preference will be given to the candidates who have a Science stream background and a Rural background certificate.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

Junior Assistant

No of posts - 200 posts [HQ: 47, District Level: 153]

Salary - Rs.14,000 - Rs. 60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs.6200/- PM

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be a graduate in any discipline from any recognised Board/University. Diploma in Computer for a minimum of 6 months required.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

Stenographer

No of posts - 08 posts

Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 8,700

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be a graduate in any Discipline from any recognized Board/University. Additionally, the candidate must be equipped with a Grade-I Stenography diploma with a minimum speed of 80wpm (Eng) and minimum of 6 months Computer diploma.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

Steno-Typist

No of posts - 05 posts [English: 04, Assamese: 01]

Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HS passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/University with a Diploma in Stenography. Other qualifications include minimum speed 80wpm, and minimum 6 months Computer diploma.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

Electrician

No of posts - 04 posts

Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HSLC passed from any recognized Board/University with 2 years Diploma in Electrical from Govt. ITI.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

PI/ FI/ FS/ Computor

No of posts - 24 posts

Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 6,200

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HSSLC passed in any discipline from any recognized Board/University with Statistics, Economics or Mathematics as one of their subjects.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

Mechanic (Jute)

No of posts - 06 posts

Salary - Rs.14,000 – Rs.60,500 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5,600

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be HSLC passed from any recognized Board/University with 2 years Diploma in Mechanic from Govt. ITI.

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

Gr-IV

No of posts - 09 posts

Salary - Rs.12,000 – Rs.35,000 plus Grade Pay of Rs. 3,900

Educational Qualification - The candidate must be 8th Class passed

Age Limit - 18 to 40 Years

Assam Agriculture Recruitment 2021 Syllabus

Subject Marks General Science 30 marks General Maths 30 marks General Knowledge 40 marks TOTAL 100 marks

