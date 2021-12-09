Assam APSC Exploration Officer GS Paper Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Assam Public Service Commission has released the answer key of the exploration officer exam. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Candidates who took the exam on December 7 can check the provisional key now and can also raise objections if they want to. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission apsc.nic.in and the steps to download the answer key has been attached below.
APSC conducted the exam with aim of selecting candidates for appointment to exploration officer post in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department. Along with the answer key, the commission also released the answer key claim format with the help of which candidates can challenge the official answer key. The deadline to raise objections is December 12, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do the same before deadline as the applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted or considered.
"No claim for correction of answer key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents", reads the official notification.