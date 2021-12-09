Assam APSC Exploration Officer GS Paper Answer Key Out, Here's How To Raise Objections

Assam Public Service Commission has released the answer key of the exploration officer exam. To be noted that the answer key released is provisional in nature. Candidates who took the exam on December 7 can check the provisional key now and can also raise objections if they want to. The answer key has been uploaded on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission apsc.nic.in and the steps to download the answer key has been attached below.

APSC conducted the exam with aim of selecting candidates for appointment to exploration officer post in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department. Along with the answer key, the commission also released the answer key claim format with the help of which candidates can challenge the official answer key. The deadline to raise objections is December 12, 2021. Candidates should make sure to do the same before deadline as the applications submitted post deadline will not be accepted or considered.

Check Important dates here

The exam was conducted on December 7, 2021

The provisional answer key has been released on December 9, 2021

The deadline to raise objections is December 12, 2021

APSC answer key: Here’s how to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website, apsc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Screening test (OMR based) for the post of Exploration Officer (Grade-II) in the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam under Cultural Affairs Department vide advt No. 04/2020 dated 22-03-2021"

Candidates should then click on "GENERAL STUDIES" link

The answer key will be displayed on the screen, candidates should download and check the same

Here's how to raise objections

Click on "ANSWER KEY FORMAT" link to raise objections

Here is the direct link to check the format to raise objections

Candidates will have to submit the claim with correct answers to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com.