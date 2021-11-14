Assam APSC Junior Engineer Exam Answer Key Released; Check How To Raise Objections

Quick links:
Assam JE Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the junior engineer exam has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The examination was conducted on November 7. Candidates who have appeared in the examination for general studies and civil engineering papers can download the admit card from the official website of the APSC. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise an objection before November 18.
According to an official notice issued by the APSC, "Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his or her opinion, is found to be incorrect or wrong, he or she may submit the correct answers as per his or her opinion along with supporting documents or papers, etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by email to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com by November 18 at the latest."