Assam APSC Junior Engineer Exam Answer Key Released; Check How To Raise Objections

Assam JE Answer Key 2021: The answer key for the junior engineer exam has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). The examination was conducted on November 7. Candidates who have appeared in the examination for general studies and civil engineering papers can download the admit card from the official website of the APSC. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise an objection before November 18.

APSC JE Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

To raise objections against the Assam JE Answer Key 2021, candidates can follow the below given step-by-step process and click on the direct link given here - Assam Junior Engineer Answer Key (CLICK HERE) to raise objections.

APSC: Official Notice for Assam Junior Engineer

According to an official notice issued by the APSC, "Candidates are requested to visit the website and download the claim format and if any answer key, in his or her opinion, is found to be incorrect or wrong, he or she may submit the correct answers as per his or her opinion along with supporting documents or papers, etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned only by email to apscanskeyclaim@gmail.com by November 18 at the latest."

APSC answer key: Here's how to challenge Assam JE Answer Key

STEP 1: To challenge the answer key, visit the official website - apsc.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the option that reads, "Assam junior engineer answer key claim format."

STEP 3: Now, fill in the required details in the columns and rows.

STEP 4: After filling it out, download the format.

STEP 5: Send it to the Commission using the email address listed on the official website.

STEP 6: It's done.

Image: Shutterstock