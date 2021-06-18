Assam Board Exams 2021: Final Decision On Exams For Classes 10, 12 Due On June 18

A final call on the long-pending demand by students in Assam to cancel the class 10 and 12 board exams is expected from Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) today. Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sharma had said that the final decision in relation to the Assam Board Exams will be announced on June 18 after State officials from the education department, the CM and officials from both SEBA and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) deliberated on the matter today.

CM Biswa Sharma had stated on Twitter, "Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept & various other stakeholders." He said that the Centre had disallowed board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Cancel SEBA/ AHSEC Exams immediately": NSUI Assam

Meanwhile, a group of students in Assam who demand the cancellation of the said exams moved the Supreme Court hoping to seek directions to cancel class 10 and 12 State Board examinations that were tentatively scheduled to be held in first week of August. Now, students of Assam Board class 10th and 12th have been waiting for the cancellation decision since the CBSE and other State Boards announced to have cancelled board exams.

In an official release on Twitter, the Assam wing of the National Students' Union of India demanded the cancellation of the board exams, safeguarding the future of students amid a pandemic.

"Students must prepare for exams": CM Biswa

The High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) for class 10, held by SEBA and the class 12 final examinations held by AHSEC were slated to commence in May, it was temporarily suspended due to a horrifying outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19. Then, the CM had announced that final year examinations for Classes 10 and 12 would be cancelled only if the COVID-19 positivity rate stayed above 2 per cent.

The CM had also advised the students to continue their preparation for exams. The CM had hinted that the exams will be held between July 15 and 20 for two to three papers and Male and female students will write the exams on separate dates to ensure social distancing. However, if the exams could not be held, students would be promoted through school-based evaluation.