Assam Board Exams 2021: SEBA HSLC Class 10 Exams Postponed Due To COVID-19

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has postponed the HSLC or Class 10 Matric exams 2021 in view of rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. The Assam Board HSLC/ class 10 exams were scheduled to begin on May 11. The exam has been postponed considering the health and safety of the students and staff.

“In view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 in the state of Assam. It has been decided to postpone the HSLC/ AHM Examinations 2021, scheduled to be held from the 11th of May, 2021. The revised schedule of the said Examination shall be announced shortly after consultation with the Health Department, Assam Government,” read the SEBA statement.

Earlier, on April 17, the education minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that the decision to hold SEBA class 10 exams will be taken soon. The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the revised HSLC exam dates after reviewing the condition and after consultations with the health department of Assam. The exams will be held when the situation is conducive for exams.

As per the original schedule, SEBA HSLC theory exams were to be held in offline mode between May 11 and June 1. The DISHA Psychometric Test was scheduled to be held on June 2, 2021. The Assam Board Class 10 or HSLC results 2021 would have been declared by July 7. SEBA has already conducted the Class 10 Matric practical exams on March 4 and 5, 2021.

Almost all state boards have either postponed or cancelled their board exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic. CBSE and CISCE have also cancelled the class 10th board exams and postponed the class 12th board exams due to COVID-19. Students have been demanding to postpone or cancel the Assam Board exams for the last few weeks.