Assam Board Reduces Syllabus For Classes 9, 10 For The Academic Session 2021- 22

In view of the ongoing COVID crisis, the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has announced the reduction of the syllabus for students in Class 9 and 10 for the academic year 2021-22. Due to the consistent lockdown, ongoing COVID crisis, and lack of proper schooling, the SEBA has reduced the syllabus for every subject by around 40 per cent. However, the reduction of the syllabus is only implacable for this academic year, and the teachers are instructed to teach the entire syllabus so that students gain adequate knowledge on the subject matter.

Assam Board syllabus reduced: SEBA official notice

According to an official notification issued by the SEBA, it informed the students, "In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, educational institutions had to be closed from the 3rd week of April 2021. During this period, the schools conducted online classes but most of the students could not attend for various reasons. As such, it has been noticed that there has been considerable academic loss and it will be difficult for the students as well as the teachers to cover the course curriculum prescribed by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam for the academic year 2021-2022. " The statement further read, "therefore, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has decided to reduce the course curriculum of each and every subject by approximately 40% in comparison with the academic session 2019 for the convenience of examinations for students of class IX and X in the academic session 2021-2022".

Assam Board Syllabus: Download SEBA Syllabus

Students can download the revised syllabus by visiting the official website of SEBA. Candidates can download the revised syllabus by visiting the official website .i.e. www.sebaonline.org. Notably, the syllabus has been reduced only for this academic session, and once the situation is normal, the board will restore the syllabus to 100%. Earlier, the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) had reduced the syllabus for ICSE Classes 10 & 12 for the 2021-22 academic year.

(IMAGE: Shutterstock )