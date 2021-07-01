Assam Board Result 2021: State Announces Evaluation Criteria For Class 10 And 12 Students

Assam Board Result 2021: Assam government announced the evaluation criteria for class 10th and class 12th board students today. This year exams had to be cancelled due to COVID restrictions in State and Country. Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu did the announcement in presence of officials of Board of Secondary Education, Assam, and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. SEBA and AHSEC are the boards that are responsible for conducting the exams in State.“We have decided that the evaluation of students for both classes would be based on records of internal assessment and previous exams available with us,” said Pegu.

The result is expected to be declared by July 31, 2021. Results of both SEBA and AHSEC examinations will be prepared by schools as per the instruction they got from the board today. Assam Government formed a separate committee for deciding Assam board evaluation criteria. As per reports, Dibrugarh University's former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Alok Buragohain headed the committee formed for deciding the class 10 evaluation scheme. Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma decided on the class 12th evaluation scheme. The dedicated committee also submitted suggestions that can be implemented in case students will not happy with the results.

Assam class 10 12 evaluation criteria

Class 12: 50% of class 12th marks will be calculated on the basis of the best of three subjects of Class 10. 30% marks will be calculated from Class 12th practical exams. Out of the rest 20%, 10% will be completely based on internal assessment of Class 11, and Class 12, and the rest 10% to be provided by AHSEC. Student's attendance will also be considered. Arts and commerce students who don’t have to face practical exams will get 50% of their marks from the best of three subjects in Class 10th. 40% marks will be based on internal assessments in Class 11 and Class 12. Rest 10% to be given by AHSEC.

Class 10: For class 10th students, 40% of marks will depend on their performance in Class 9th. 40% marks will be based on an assessment of their performance in Class 10. Rest 20% will be decided according to school-based internal assessment. There were few schools where Class 10th pre-board exams were not held. In such a case,70% marks from Class 9th will be used for evaluation. Rest 30% would be given by their schools based on the previous record of attendance.

Unsatisfied students

As per the report submitted by the committee, those students who won't be satisfied with their marks or the process of evaluation will have the option to appear for regular exams. Regular exams are expected to be conducted by September 15. However, date may change depending on the COVID situation in the country.

Assam Board marking scheme highlights