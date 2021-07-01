Assam Board Results 2021: Govt To Announce Class 10th And 12th Evaluation Criteria Today

Assam Board Results 2021: Assam Board is expected to release Class 10th and 12th evaluation criteria later today. Assam Board will announce evaluation criteria as the State did not conduct final exams this year due to COVID pandemic. On the basis of evaluation criteria that is yet to be declared, results will be calculated. The result is expected to be declared by July 31, 2021. Results of both SEBA and AHSEC examinations will be prepared by schools as per the instruction they will get from the board today.

Assam Board evaluation criteria

As per reports, assessment policy for the Assam Board 10th and 12th students has been sent for approval to the law department. Advocate General is expected to approve or reject the proposal. Post his approval board will announce class 10 evaluation criteria along with Assam class 12 evaluation criteria.

Committee formed for evaluation

Assam Government formed a separate committee for deciding the evaluation criteria. As per reports, Dibrugarh University's former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Alok Buragohain headed the committee formed for deciding the class 10 evaluation scheme. Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Professor Dipak Kumar Sharma decided on the class 12th evaluation scheme.

The dedicated committee also submitted suggestions that can be implemented in case students will not happy with the results. It will also be announced today. Around seven lakh Class 10 and 12 students who were supposed to take their board exams this year are advised to keep checking official websites for timely updates. Official websites for class 10th and 12th are https://sebaonline.org/ and https://www.ahsec.nic.in/