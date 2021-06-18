Assam Cancels HSLC And Higher Secondary Examinations Amid COVID-19

Amid the speculation of conducting board exams during the prevalent COVID situation, Assam Government on Friday, June 18 announced that exams of Class X and Class XII will be cancelled.

The State Administration of the Assam took the decision keeping in view the COVID situation in the State. The decision was taken by the Board after consultation with various student organizations including All Assam Students' Union. Furthermore, it was announced that a state-level committee will be formed for the evaluation of Class X and XII students by tomorrow. It was informed that two separate committees will be created for Class X and XII which will evaluate the students’ profiles in the schools and based on that the committee will announce the result by July 31.

Adding to the announcement, State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu also informed that High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination will also be canceled in the state.

CBSE result evaluation formula

CBSE submitted before Supreme Court its evaluation criteria for denoting marks for Class XII exams. For class X & XI, marks in the best of 3 from 5 papers in term exams will be considered. For Class XII, marks obtained in unit, term & practicals will be taken into account. For Class XII CBSE told the Supreme Court that the will be decided on the basis of performance in Class 10 (30% weightage), Class 11 (30% weightage) & Class 12 (40% weightage). It also informed that students who failed to meet the criteria will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" or Compartment Category. The students who are not satisfied will be allowed to appear again, but the examinations will be conducted by the Board as and when the COVID-19 situation improves.

Source- PTI