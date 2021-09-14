Assam CEE 2021 Counselling Begins; Check How To Register & More

The registration process has started for the Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) counselling. Eligible and interested candidates can now visit the official website at - engineering.dteassamcounselling.in. The registration process started on September 13 and will conclude on September 19 (11 pm).

Candidates who are going to register for Assam CEE counselling will have to use credentials that were submitted at the time of filling application form, using the credentials the candidate will be able to log in to the official portal using their application form number and DOB. It must be noted that the seats allotted to the candidates will be based on their preferred choices. The student will also have to pay a counselling registration fee of Rs 700 on or before September 19, to complete the registration process.

Assam CEE 2021 Counselling: Steps To Follow

STEP 1: To register for Assam CEE 2021, students need to open the main website - engineering.dteassamcounselling.in

STEP 2: Enter your credentials, such as the application number and date of birth.

STEP 3: Fill out all of the required information.

STEP 4: Now, upload all of the scanned documents to the portal.

STEP 5: Enter the name of your preferred college.

STEP 6: Before submitting, check all the details and then click on the "submit" button.

STEP 7: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Assam CEE counselling: More details | Direct link

Assam CEE 2021 is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTA). Students appear for Assam CEE to get admission into various courses across the state, including undergraduate courses, BE/BTech. Before the counselling process started, the Assam CEE results along with the answer keys were declared, and the students who passed the exam are eligible to apply for the ongoing Assam CEE counselling registration. Here is the direct link to visit the official website for counselling - Assam CEE Counselling 2021.

