Assam CEE Result 2021 Declared; Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

Assam Science and Technology University has released the Assam Combined Entrance Exam (CEE) Result 2021. Registered candidates who have taken the exam can now check their results. The scorecards have been uploaded on the official website astu.ac.in. This year, the Assam CEE exam 2021 was conducted on August 29, 2021. Candidates who aim to take admission in engineering colleges in the state of Assam sit for this exam. Candidates who have qualified for the first round have been selected for the counselling round. Candidates had to study according to the syllabus released by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. The steps to check scorecards are mentioned below.

Assam CEE Result 2021: Website to check

astu.ac.in

Assam CEE Result 2021: How to Download

Candidates should visit the official website mentioned above which is Go to astu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the notification which reads 'CEE 2021 Result Declared Download Rank Card'

Here is the direct link to check scorecards

Post clicking on it, candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the application number and password

Post submitting the details, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details and download the result for future reference

If any candidate needs technical help while downloading the scorecards, they have an option of reaching out to the number 8929207668 which has been uploaded on the official website

The University had earlier released the Assam CEE 2021 Provisional Answer Key on August 29, 2021. Candidates were allowed to raise objections by August 31, 2021. To take the exam, candidates had to register themselves in the month of July 2021. The exam was conducted for a duration of three hours. Candidates are hereby informed that CEE 2021 ranking is generated by adding the total marks secured by candidates in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Image Credit: UNSPLASH