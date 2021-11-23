Assam D.El.Ed Merit List 2021: Final Selection List For Admission Released, Check Details

Assam D.El.Ed final selection list 2021: The Directorate of the State Council of Educational Research and Training has released the Assam D.El. Ed Merit List 2021 or final selection list for admission today, November 23, 2021. This merit list will be used for the final selection list for admission to technical and educational institutes. Those candidates who took part in the counselling process from November 17 to November 19, 2021, can download the Assam D.El. Ed final selection list by visiting the official website - scertassam.co.in.

"Admission of candidates from the Selection list will be held on 25th, 26th & 29th November, 2021 in respective allotted TEIs. Selected candidates will have to produce for verification all relevant documents (admit card Pre Entry Test-2021, Mark Sheet and Certificate of Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent examination, Admit Card or Certificate of HSLC for proof of age, Certificate from PWD candidate if selected from the respective quota of reservation, document to proof that the he/she is youth of Assam, Caste certificate etc.) in original before the Principal of the concerned TEIs at the time of admission and submit the self attested photocopy of same along with 1 (one) recent passport size photograph with their signature," the official notice reads.

Check final selection list here.

The admission procedure in the respective allotted TEIs will be conducted on November 25, 26, and 29, 2021. The exam conducting body declared the district-wise list on November 11, 2021. The waiting list after completing admission from this selection list will be prepared by the Directorate of the State Council of Educational Research and Training based on the availability of seats.

Assam D.El.Ed. admissions 2021: Here's how to download the final selection list

STEP 1: To download the final selection list candidates need to visit the official website of the Assam D.El.Ed exam - scertassam.co.in.

STEP 2: Now, on the home page, click on the link that indicates the Assam DElEd merit list.

STEP 3: Alternatively, click on the direct link given here - Assam D.El.Ed Merit List 2021.

STEP 4: Download the PDF file and log in to the candidate’s portal to download the allotment order.

STEP 5: It is advised that candidates must take a printout of the merit list and allotment order for future reference.

Assam DElEd Merit List 2021: More information

According to the official notification, the online counseling process for private institutes will be conducted sometime later, and all the details related to counselling will be available in due course on the official website. Candidates are strongly advised to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

