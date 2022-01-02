Last Updated:

Assam Govt Plans To Vaccinate School Students Before Board Exams 2022

The Assam government has also announced plans to vaccinate school students before the start of board examination for classes 10th and 12th.

Written By
Amrit Burman
Assam

Image: Shutterstock


The nationwide vaccination drive for those over 15 years of age has started across the country. State governments are preparing to vaccinate more and more people as soon as possible. Meanwhile, the Assam government has also announced plans to vaccinate school students before the board exams for classes 10th and 12th.

According to various media reports, the board examination in Assam is likely to be held in March/April 2022. However, the state board has not released any timetable for the exams. Assam's Education Minister, Manoj Pegu, said that the government has planned to complete the vaccination of children by the first week of March. He also expressed that if things work according to plan, the Assam government would be successful in fully vaccinating the children, and the Assam Board Exams would be conducted in a safer situation.

The vaccination campaign for children is scheduled to start on January 3, 2022, in Assam and other states. After the first dose, children will receive the second dose around 28 to 42 days later. Assam plans to administer Covaxin as it has received approval. The government has decided to vaccinate around 15 schools on a daily basis, and students belonging to classes 10th and 12th are likely to be vaccinated on a priority basis. Through this vaccination drive, the Assam government aims to inoculate more than 18 lakh school students. Students studying in private schools will also be vaccinated before the 2022 Board Exam. Meanwhile, school authorities have been directed to prepare for the vaccination and make all the required arrangements.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative

READ | SAV Admissions 2022: Result for class 6 exam out, check steps to download scorecard
READ | UKPSC Answer Key 2021 for Lower PCS exam released, here's direct link to download
READ | ICSI CS June 2022 Exam time table for Executive, Professional, Foundation out; check here
READ | CSIR UGC NET Exam: NTA to close registration window today; here's how to apply
READ | NIOS Public Exam 2022: Registration for April-May examination begins; check details
Tags: Assam, COVID-19, Board Exams 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND