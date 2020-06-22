Assam HS Result 2020 To Be Out On June 25; Here's Everything You Need To Know About

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council aka AHSEC is the regulatory council which conducts the Higher Secondary (HS) Examination for the state. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council is expected to announce the Assam Board 12th Result by 25th June this year. The results were earlier postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic that had disrupted many activities in the whole country.

The HS results refer to Higher secondary which means the 12th standard results. AHSEC has confirmed to release on June 25th. The AHSEC Board had earlier released results for 10th class exams on June 6th as well. Read on to know about how to download the Assam HS results after it is released on the website.

How to download Assam Higher Secondary results 2020

Visit the official website of the Assam Board at ahsec.nic.in

After the official announcement, the AHSEC board will share the link to check the results on its official website itself.

Click on the link showing "Assam HS Result 2020".

Enter your registration and date of birth details and then click on submit.

The HS AHSEC Result 2020 will then appear on your screen. Download or take a printout of the result.

Assam HS result 2020 updates

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC, is expected to announce the list of its toppers on its official website in a few days. The board published the toppers list last year on its website and it is expected to do that this year as well.

Approximately 2.34 lakh students had appeared for their 12th board exams this year.

The AHSEC Results in 2020 is slated to release the Higher Secondary final exam results of students studying in Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams. The exams were conducted between February 12 to March 14 at around 72 centres across the state of Assam.

However, the AHSEC will not be conducting exams for the HS first-year students i.e. the 11th standard students. it was announced that the 11th standard students were promoted to the next class without conducting any exams. Many other states have followed the same rule with regards to the 11th and 9th standard exams as well.

