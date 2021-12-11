Assam HS Result 2021: AHSEC Class 12 Special Exam Results Out, Here's Direct Link

Assam HS Result 2021: The result for the Assam Council of Higher Secondary Education (AHSEC) has been declared today. Students who have participated in the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The special exam was conducted offline at various exam centers on September 18, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Assam Board cancelled the examination, and the results of the students were announced based on the internal assessment policy. However, the board also allowed the students who were not satisfied with the result to appear for the special examination. According to the official information, this year the overall pass percentages achieved are 98.93% in the arts, 99.06% in science, and 99.57% in commence.

Direct link to check Assam HS special result 2021

Assam Class 12 Special Result declared today at 12 pm

"The results of the HS Final Examination, 2021 (Special) conducted by AHSEC will be declared on December 11, 2021, at 12 noon. It will be available on http://ahsec.assam.gov.in/, "tweeted the Assam Education Minister.

Assam Class 12 Special Result: Here's how to check AHSEC Class 12 special exam results

Step 1: To check the Assam Class 12 Special Result candidates need to visit the official website of the Assam Council of Higher Secondary Education (AHSEC) at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the " HS Result 2021 Assam (Special Examination)" link.

link. Step 3: Now, enter the student’s roll number, captcha code, and other required details to log in.

Step 4: After login, click on the " Get Result " option and check the AHSEC Class 12 special exam results.

" option and check the AHSEC Class 12 special exam results. Step 5: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the results for future use.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative Image