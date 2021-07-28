Assam HS Result 2021 Date & Time: Results To Be Out On July 30 In First Half, See Details

Assam HS Result 2021: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced that it will be releasing the AHSEC Assam Board HS Result 2021 on July 30. The Assam HSLC announced the result date on Wednesday, July 28. As per the official notification released, SEBA class 10th results will be declared in the first half at 9 am. Registered students who are waiting for results will be able to see the results on July 30. Students can see the results on the official website once it is announced. The official website of Assam Results is assamresults.in.

As per the official notice, "The result will be sent to all the Educational Institutions/ Examination Centres under AHSEC to their respective emails before 9 am on July 31."

Assam Results 2021: Websites to check

Assam class 12 results 2021- ahsec.assam.gov.i

Assam class 10 results 2021- sebaonline.org

Visit sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in

Find the link which reads 'Assam HSLC Result 2021'

Enter your exam roll number and other required details and click on submit

Your SEBA HSLC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Important Dates

Assam board class 10 result date- July 30

Assam board class 12 result date- July 31

Assam Board Results 2021

Registered students will be able to download their results once it is declared. They will be able to access it by feeding in their roll number and registration number. In 2021, around 2.5 lakh candidates registered themselves for class 12th exams. Assam Board like many other boards cancelled its Board exams due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India. As the exams were cancelled, SEBA and AHSEC released alternative evaluation criteria to mark students.

SEBA 10th Evaluation Criteria

For calculating SEBA 10th Results 2021, 40:40:20 formula is being followed. 40% weightage is being given to class 9th marks, another 40% will be given on the basis of class 10 internals and the rest 20% will be given to school-based internal assessment exams.

AHSEC 12th Evaluation Criteria

For class 12th results, 50:30:10:10 is being followed. As per that formula, 50% weightage is being given to the average of the best three subjects of class 10th. 30% weightage will be given to class 12th practicals, 10% weightage will be given by schools and the rest 10% will be the average of all three.