Assam HS Special Exam 2021: AHSEC Releases Schedule; Check Details Here

Assam HS Special Exam 2021: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, also known as AHSEC has recently released Assam Higher Secondary Special Exams 2021 schedule. The official notice has the details of the schedule. Following the official notice, Assam HS Special Exam 2021 is scheduled to begin on October 1, 2021, It will be continued till the second week of November which is November 11, 2021. More details on the same are available on the official website – ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Assam HS Special Exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in two shifts. These two sessions will be held in the morning and afternoon respectively. Following the official notice, the morning shift will be conducted between 9 am to 12 noon. Whereas the afternoon shift of AHSEC exams will be conducted between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. It is to be noted that these special exams for class 12 are being held for those students who were not satisfied with their results in the class 12 board exams. Hence, those students who were not satisfied with their class 12 results which were prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria, will be appearing for these exams. Candidates can check the complete schedule by AHSEC here.

Assam HS Special Exam 2021: Check Complete Schedule