Assam HS TET Results 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

Assam HS TET Result 2021: Assam Board of Secondary Education also known as SEBA has declared the HS TET Results on its official website- sebaonline.org. Candidates who have appeared in Assam HS TET can check their results online by logging in to the official website using their application number or username and password. Assam HS TET was conducted on January 10, 2021.

How to check Assam TET Result 2021:

Visit the official website - sebaonline.org

On the left panel of the homepage, click on the link that says 'HS TET Results'

Click either on server 1 or server 2.

A login page will open

Key in your Application number or username and password and submit

Your Assam HS TET Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Direct link to check Assam HS TET Result 2020

The Assam HS TET score is valid for seven years. The validity of the certificate shall be for a maximum period of seven years from the date of issue of the certificate by the Empowered Committee, Government of Assam. Assam had conducted the Teacher Eligibility Test for Graduate Teacher, Classical Teacher, Hindi Teacher Posts in the month of January 2021.

The Assam Government conducts the Teacher Eligibility Test under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), every year for people who wants to become a school teacher at secondary and higher secondary level schools. Assam TET is conducted for two papers. The Assam TET Paper 1 is conducted for those seeking to become a primary teacher from class 1st to 5th and paper 2 is for aspirants seeking to become secondary school teachers from class 6th to 8th.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)