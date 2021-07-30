Assam HSLC Result 2021 Date & Time: SEBA To Declare Class 10th Result Today At 11 Am

Assam HSLC result 2021: Assam Board will on Friday declare the Class 10th or HSLC Result 2021. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam also known as SEBA will announce the class 10th results at 11 am on July 30. Students who are enrolled in the SEBA class 10th will be able to check their results online.

The SEBA HSLC results 2021 will be available on the official websites- sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. The class 10th students of Assam Board will be able to access their scorecard from 11 am onwards. Check the steps to download Assam Baord 10th result 2021 here.

How to check Assam Board class 10th result 2021

Visit the official website- sebaonline.org or resultassam.nic.in On the homepage, click on the results tab A new page will open Click on the SEBA HSLC 2021 Result link that will be activated at 11 am Key in your login credentials as required and submit Your Assam Board 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

SEBA Class 10th result 2021

This year, the Assam board had to cancel the class 10th or HSLC exam due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam was not held considering the safety of students and staff. The Assam government had announced that the students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment policy following the 40:40:20 formula to prepare the Assam Board class 10th result 2021. As per this scheme, the performances of students' class 9th and 10th internal exams will carry 40% each, and 20% of the marks will be based on the internal assessment of students.