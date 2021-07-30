Assam HSLC Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Assam Class 10th Scorecard

Quick links:
Assam HSLC result 2021: Assam Board has declared the Class 10th or HSLC Result 2021 on Friday. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10th results in the first half at 11 am. Students who are enrolled in the SEBA class 10th were waiting to check their results can now check their results online on the official websites. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check Assam 10th result 2021.
This year, like many other boards, the Assam board also decided to cancel the class 10th or HSLC exam. It was due to the second wave of the COVID Pandemic in India. The Assam Board came up with alternate evaluation criteria to mark students. As per the internal assessment policy, the 40:40:20 formula has been followed to prepare the Assam Board class 10th result 2021. For calculating results, the performances of students' class 9th and 10th internal exams have carried 40% each, and 20% of the marks have been based on the internal assessment of students.