Last Updated:

Assam HSLC Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Assam Class 10th Scorecard

Assam HSLC result 2021 has been announced by the State Board at 11 am today. Here are the steps students need to follow for checking their scorecards online.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
assam hslc result 2021

Image: PTI


Assam HSLC result 2021:  Assam Board has declared the Class 10th or HSLC Result 2021 on Friday. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10th results in the first half at 11 am. Students who are enrolled in the SEBA class 10th were waiting to check their results can now check their results online on the official websites. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check Assam 10th result 2021.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2021: Websites to check

  1. sebaonline.org
  2. resultsassam.nic.in
  3. results.sebaonline.org
  4. assamresult.in
  5. indiaresults.com

How to check Assam Board class 10th result 2021

  • Visit the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, click on the results tab
  • Click on link which reads, "High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results 2021, Assam, SEBA"
  • OR here is the direct link to check SEBA results
  • Key in your login credentials as required and click on submit button
  • Your Assam Board 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check details, download, and take its printout for future reference. 

SEBA Class 10th result 2021

This year, like many other boards, the Assam board also decided to cancel the class 10th or HSLC exam. It was due to the second wave of the COVID Pandemic in India. The Assam Board came up with alternate evaluation criteria to mark students. As per the internal assessment policy, the 40:40:20 formula has been followed to prepare the Assam Board class 10th result 2021. For calculating results, the performances of students' class 9th and 10th internal exams have carried 40% each, and 20% of the marks have been based on the internal assessment of students. 

READ | MBSE HSLC result 2020 declared | Detailed steps to check result
READ | Mizoram Board HSLC result 2020: How to check board exams result?
READ | Assam Board HSLC result 2020 to be declared on June 6; Know all the details here
READ | MBSE HSLC result 2021 declared on www.mbse.edu.in, read how to check here
READ | Assam issues order to check vehicles from Mizoram to avert 'drug trafficking'
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND