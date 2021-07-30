Assam HSLC Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Download Assam Class 10th Scorecard

Assam HSLC result 2021: Assam Board has declared the Class 10th or HSLC Result 2021 on Friday. The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) announced the Class 10th results in the first half at 11 am. Students who are enrolled in the SEBA class 10th were waiting to check their results can now check their results online on the official websites. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check Assam 10th result 2021.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2021: Websites to check

How to check Assam Board class 10th result 2021

Visit the official websites mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the results tab

Click on link which reads, "High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results 2021, Assam, SEBA"

OR here is the direct link to check SEBA results

Key in your login credentials as required and click on submit button

Your Assam Board 10th Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Cross-check details, download, and take its printout for future reference.

SEBA Class 10th result 2021

This year, like many other boards, the Assam board also decided to cancel the class 10th or HSLC exam. It was due to the second wave of the COVID Pandemic in India. The Assam Board came up with alternate evaluation criteria to mark students. As per the internal assessment policy, the 40:40:20 formula has been followed to prepare the Assam Board class 10th result 2021. For calculating results, the performances of students' class 9th and 10th internal exams have carried 40% each, and 20% of the marks have been based on the internal assessment of students.