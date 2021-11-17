Assam HSLC Special Exam Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link

Assam HSLC special exam result: Board of Secondary Education Assam which is also known as SEBA has released Assam HSLC Results 2021 of special examinations. The scorecards have been released for the special examination that was conducted last month between October 1 and October 11, 2021. Candidates will be able to download Special High School Leaving Certificate, HSLC and Assam High Madrassa, AHM results. All the students who appeared in Assam HSLC special examinations and were waiting for their results can check the same on official website that is sebaonline.org.

Following the reports, over 22,800 students had applied for the special exam. However, only 19,305 students managed to appear for the offline examination. In order to check the digital mark sheets, candidates should be ready with details such as roll number and date of birth. The steps to download SEBA HSLC Special Exam Result 2021 has been shared below.

Assam AHSEC released HSLC Results 2021: Here's how to check

Students who appeared for the exam must first visit the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Assam, SEBA at sebaonline.org.

On the homepage, go to the ‘Quick Links’ section and click on the link which reads 'Assam HSLC Results 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to the login page where they will have to enter roll number and other required credentials to download the mark sheet

The result will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to check Assam HSLC special exam result

The special exam was conducted as this year SEBA announced the cancellation of board exams in Assam due to the COVID 19 pandemic. The result was released on the basis of the internal assessment criteria they announced. However, there were few students who were not satisfied with their results. SEBA conducted a special exam for those students so that they get a fair chance to improve their ranks.