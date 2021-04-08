Assam Olympiad 2021 Admit Card Released At Ao.nta.ac.in, See How To Download Here

The National Testing Agency recently released the Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card. The students had been eagerly waiting to get an update about their Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card. The wait is now finally over as the Assam Olympiad admit card download option has been made available for all the registered students. The National Testing Agency has released the Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card on its official website at ao.nta.ac.in. The registered candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website and do the admit card download. Here is a look at everything you need to know about the admit cards and Assam Olympiad exam date.

Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card released

Assam Olympiad exam date is April 11, 2021. The admit cards for the same has been made available from today on the official website. The downloading of admit cards can be done by students by using their application number and date of birth. Only those students who had registered themselves in the stipulated registration window will be able to download their official Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card. The exam will be held in two sessions on April 11, 2021. The first session will be from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM for classes 6th to 9th. The second session will be from 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM for classes 10th to 12th. The NTA notification about the Olympiad exam mentioned the revised schedule of the exam.

About the exam

The exam is in paper pen mode where the candidates will have to mark their answers on OMR answer sheets. It will be an objective type of examination comprising of Multiple Choice Questions. A total of 60 questions carrying 2 marks each will be asked. Out of 60, 30 questions will be of mathematics and 30 will be of Science. Section II for Classes XI and XII will comprise 3 subsections on Physics, Chemistry and Biology, of 10 questions each. The result will be declared in April itself. Here is a look at how to do the Assam Olympiad admit card download.

How to do Assam Olympiad admit card download

Go to the official website of the Assam Olympiad 2021 at ao.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads as, “‘Download Admit Card (Click here)’

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the required credentials like application number and date of birth and click on submit.

Your Assam Olympiad 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Assam Olympiad 2021 and NTA notification about the same to know about all the latest updates and news related to the Assam Olympiad 2021.

