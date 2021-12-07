Assam Police Recruitment 2021 Notification Out For 2134 Constable, 306 SI Posts

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Assam Police has invited applications from applicants for the posts of constables and sub-inspectors. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website. The Assam Police Recruitment process will start on December 10 and the last date to submit the application form is January 9, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the Assam police will have a total of 2134 constable posts and 306 inspector posts.

The recruitment notification came after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to fill 6,000 posts in the state police department. Earlier, in a review meeting held by the Assam CM on November 23, Sarma announced that a total of 1000 new quarters for police and an infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices will also be done.

Candidates must note that the selection will be purely on the basis of marks scored in physical standards tests and physical efficiency tests. However, no official confirmation of the examination date has been issued. Click on the direct link given below to check the official notification release by the Assam Police.

According to the official notification, "Candidates numbering only five times the number of posts in respect of each category (Unreserved, OBC/MOBC, SC, S.T. (P), S.T. (H) & EWS), both male and transgender, and female, will be called for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on a merit basis."

