Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Registration For 2134 Constable, 306 SI Posts Begins Today

Assam Police through its latest recruitment drive will select 306 candidates for Sub Inspector & 2134 candidates for Constable posts. Check vacancy details here

Assam Police

Assam Police SI vacancy: Assam Police through a notification on the official website announced that it will be selecting candidates for Sub Inspector and Constable posts. The registration process has been started on Friday, December 10 and interested candidates should make sure to apply by January 9, 2022. Any applications submitted post-deadline will not be accepted in any case. Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, PST and viva voce.

Candidates who will be selected for SI posts will be paid a monthly salary between Rs. 14000- 60500 (Pay Band No. 2) plus Rs. 8700/- Grade pay plus other allowances as admissible under the rules. A total of 306 candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in all the rounds. Interested candidates can check their eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Assam Sub Inspector recruitment: Important Dates

  • The notification was released on December 8, 2021
  • The registration window has been opened on December 10, 2021
  • The deadline to apply is January 9, 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

  • For General (Unreserved) category- 126 Posts
  • For OBC /MOBC- 83 Posts
  • For SC- 21 Posts
  • For ST(H) - 15 Posts
  • For ST(P) - 31 Posts
  • For EWS - 30 Posts

Assam Police SI Vacancy: Check eligibility, age limit & selection criteria here

  • The candidate must be a graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce or equivalent stream from a recognized College / Institutions affiliated to a recognized University.
  • The minimum age required to apply is 20 years and the upper age limit is 26 years

The selection will be done in three rounds. Candidates will have to go through a written test, PST/PET, and Viva Voce. The written test will be OMR based and will carry 100 marks. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions and each question will carry 1 mark. For every wrong answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted.

Written exam pattern

  • Questions will be asked from- Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension
  • Matters relating to the History and Culture of Assam and India
  • General Knowledge.

PET/PST Details

Candidates will be selected for PST (Physical Standard Test) and PET (Physical Efficiency Test) on a merit basis. Candidates will have to reach the venue for document verification. They will have to bring all the documents uploaded during the submission of the online application along with one set of self-attested photocopies of the same for verification by the Selection Committee on the date of their PST/PET.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment for 2134 posts

Assam Police is also inviting applications for Constable posts. The Assam Police Recruitment process has been started today and the last date to submit the application form is January 9, 2022. The recruitment notification came after the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to fill 6,000 posts in the state police department. Earlier, in a review meeting held by the Assam CM on November 23, Sarma announced that a total of 1000 new quarters for police and an infrastructure upgrade for DGP and Commissioner offices will also be done.

Here is the direct link to view recruitment details

Assam Police SI & Constable Recruitment 2021: Check registrations steps here

  • Candidates will have to go to the official site of SLPRB on slprbassam.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the respective online application portal link 
  • Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to get themselves registered
  • Post-registration the application form will be displayed on the screen, fill the form and pay the application fee
  • Post completing all the steps candidates should click on submit
  • Candidates are advised to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need
