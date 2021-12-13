Assam Police Recruitment: Application Begins For 2450 Constable AB Posts; Details Here

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: The Assam Police has invited applications from candidates to apply for the post of Constable AB (Male & Transgender - 2220, Female - 180 & Nursing - 50) in the department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: police.assam.gov.in. Through this recruitment process, a total of 2450 seats will be filled in the organization.

Candidates who want to apply must be a minimum of 18 years old and a maximum of 21 years old as of January 1, 2021. However, there are certain age relaxations as per the rules. For SC, ST candidates, the upper age limit is relaxable for up to 5 years. For OBC candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed for up to 3 years. Assam Police, through this recruitment drive, aims to fill various vacancies for the newly created Assam Commando Battalion.

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Direct Link

Direct Link to apply for Assam constable vacancies ( CLICK HERE )

( ) Direct Link to check official notification (CLICK HERE)

Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection Process | Application Fees | Pay Scale

The selection of the candidates will be purely based on the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test, followed by a psychometric test.

The pay scale for the post is Rs. 14000–60500.

There would be no application fee for candidates while filling out the application form.

Candidates must be aware out of total seats 5% is reserved for a sportsperson.

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: Here's how to Apply

Step 1: To apply for the Assam Police Recruitment, candidates need to visit the official website - police.assam.gov.in .

. Step 2: Then, go to the " Career and Recruitment " tab.

" tab. STEP 3: Candidates should now click on the notification that says, " Advertisement Recruitment of 2450 Posts of Constable AB (Male & Transgender)-2220, Female-180, & Nursing-50) for the newly created Assam Command Battalions ."

." Step 4: Automatically, a new window will open up.

Step 5: Candidates now need to first register and then fill out the application form.

STEP 6: Candidates need to register using details such as email id and mobile number.

Step 7: After filling out the application form with the necessary details, candidates should keep a copy of the application form for future reference.

Image: PTI