Assam Police Recruitment: CM Says Job Advertisement To Fill 6,000 Posts To Be Out Soon

Assam Police Recruitment 2021: The recruitment notification for Assam Police is likely to be declared soon. According to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this time the state government will recruit a total of 6,000 candidates for various posts in the department. Candidates should be aware that the recruitment procedure will be held for the position of commando battalions in the Assam with a total of 5 commando battalions. According to the state government, this recruitment drive will also recruit Sub Inspectors. Meanwhile, candidates are strongly recommended to visit the official page of Assam Police for fresh updates on recruitment - assampolice.gov.in.

Assam police recruitment notification to be released soon

This decision was taken after a review meeting that was conducted in Assam with high-ranked officers at the Assam Police Headquater. Taking to Twitter, Assam's Chief Minister mentioned, "With the aim of strengthening our policing infrastructure, a key to the safety and growth of our society, we have decided to take several reformative measures in a review meeting held at @assampolice headquarters".

During the review meeting, the Assam CM made several other important decisions, such as the recruitment procedure and completing document verification within 30 days, among other things. Further, in the meeting, the Chief Minister also discussed multiple issues, including the formation of a new SOP related to passports, post mortem reports, and accident reports. To control crime across the state, Sarma also emphasized the investigation process and instructed the officers to log the First Information Report (FIR) and take necessary actions within 24 hours. At the meeting, the date of the second SP conference was also decided. The second SP conference will be conducted in Duliajan on January 8 and January 9, 2021. In order to upgrade the infrastructure, the Assam CM also decided to build a total of 1,000 new quarters for the police, commissioners' office, and DGP.

