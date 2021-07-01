Last Updated:

Assam Polytechnic Admissions: State Govt Extends Last Date To Apply For PAT Till July 20

Assam Polytechnic Admissions: Assam Government has extended the last date to apply for PAT till July 20. Earlier it was June 30. Students can check details here

Assam polytechnic admissions

Assam Polytechnic Admissions Test registration date has been extended. The Directorate of Technical Education of Assam issued a notice in the public domain today. The date for registration has been extended till 20th July 2021. Earlier the last date to fill online application was 30th June 2021. Students who are interested in studying Polytechnic from Assam colleges may apply for the same before July 20 by clicking here.

Polytechnic Admission Test: Important Dates

  • Last date to fill the online application form- July 20, 2021
  • Release of admit card- Not been announced as of now 
  • The revised date of admission test- August 22, 2021
  • Earlier it was scheduled to be held on July 25, 2021

PAT 2021: How to apply

  • Go to the official website https://dte.assam.gov.in/
  • Click on PAT 2021 online application on the right side of the page
  • On the homepage, in the end, ‘Click here to apply!’ will be available, click on that
  • Fill up the form with the details, choose exam centre
  • Upload the necessary documents
  • Enter the captcha and click on submit
  • Pay for the form fee through net banking or UPI
  • Click on submit, your application will be submitted

Assam PAT is an admission test that is conducted for admission in diploma courses in state government polytechnic institutes of Assam. Students can claim for Polytechnics institutes outside of Assam too against seats that have been allotted by the Government of India or Assam Energy Institute in Sibsagar. The diploma of the course is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education and affiliated with the State Council for Technical Education.

