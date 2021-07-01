Assam Polytechnic Admissions: State Govt Extends Last Date To Apply For PAT Till July 20

Assam Polytechnic Admissions Test registration date has been extended. The Directorate of Technical Education of Assam issued a notice in the public domain today. The date for registration has been extended till 20th July 2021. Earlier the last date to fill online application was 30th June 2021. Students who are interested in studying Polytechnic from Assam colleges may apply for the same before July 20 by clicking here.

Polytechnic Admission Test: Important Dates

Last date to fill the online application form- July 20, 2021

Release of admit card- Not been announced as of now

The revised date of admission test- August 22, 2021

Earlier it was scheduled to be held on July 25, 2021

PAT 2021: How to apply

Go to the official website https://dte.assam.gov.in/

Click on PAT 2021 online application on the right side of the page

On the homepage, in the end, ‘Click here to apply!’ will be available, click on that

Fill up the form with the details, choose exam centre

Upload the necessary documents

Enter the captcha and click on submit

Pay for the form fee through net banking or UPI

Click on submit, your application will be submitted

Assam PAT is an admission test that is conducted for admission in diploma courses in state government polytechnic institutes of Assam. Students can claim for Polytechnics institutes outside of Assam too against seats that have been allotted by the Government of India or Assam Energy Institute in Sibsagar. The diploma of the course is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education and affiliated with the State Council for Technical Education.