Assam Polytechnic Admissions: State Govt Extends Last Date To Apply For PAT Till July 20

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
Assam Polytechnic Admissions Test registration date has been extended. The Directorate of Technical Education of Assam issued a notice in the public domain today. The date for registration has been extended till 20th July 2021. Earlier the last date to fill online application was 30th June 2021. Students who are interested in studying Polytechnic from Assam colleges may apply for the same before July 20 by clicking here.
Assam PAT is an admission test that is conducted for admission in diploma courses in state government polytechnic institutes of Assam. Students can claim for Polytechnics institutes outside of Assam too against seats that have been allotted by the Government of India or Assam Energy Institute in Sibsagar. The diploma of the course is approved by the All India Council for Technical Education and affiliated with the State Council for Technical Education.